Bail for suspect in Manhattan teen's death will be re-assessed

BOZEMAN — The judge overseeing Delaney Doherty vehicular homicide case will conduct a bail modification hearing for suspect Lilly Laroque on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Laroque, who has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence, was initially held on $500,000 bail in December, which was then lowered to $150,000 a couple of weeks later at her first bail modification hearing.

“We wanted that bond to be maintained at half a million. We didn’t want it to be $150 [thousand], so it’s very disappointing that we are going into this hearing that there’s a chance that it could be decreased,” Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said.



Cromwell also noted that during a February omnibus hearing, Judge Andrew Breuner decided that he wanted to conduct another bail modification hearing.

Cromwell says neither the prosecution nor the defense team requested the upcoming hearing.

VSCO Delaney Doherty

Prosecutors allege that LaRoque was likely texting while driving and under the influence of marijuana and the drug Lorazepam when she allegedly crashed head-on into Doherty's vehicle on August 3, 2023.

As of March 20, Laroque remains in custody. Her second bail modification hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center.



REMEMBERING DELANEY: