Bail set at $1M for a man charged in Missoula with deliberate homicide

MISSOULA — Bond has been set at $1 million dollars for Staryal Johnston, who is charged with strangling and killing his partner Thursday near Missoula.

Johnston appeared in Missoula County Justice Court Friday afternoon on a charge of deliberate homicide.

Missoula County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on the 7400 block of Azalea Drive west of Missoula at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to court documents, one of the young daughters in the home called 911.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a woman who was “unresponsive," according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim, identified as 30-year-old Danielle Johnston of Missoula, sustained "serious bodily injury" and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Johnston fled the scene but was caught by deputies.

