Bail set at $1M for man accused of stabbing several people at Billings restaurant

BILLINGS — Bail was set at $1 million on Friday for Brandon Eugene Bird, who is accused of a violent stabbing rampage inside a Billings restaurant.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada set the high bond for Bird, who was arrested at Jake's Downtown restaurant on Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing and cutting several employees after he was fired from a job at the business.

Bird was charged with five counts of felony assault and two counts of felony robbery during the arraignment hearing.

A not guilty plea was entered to the charges. He is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.

Prosecutors asked for the high bond due to the "extreme random nature of the alleged offense" and Bird's criminal history, which includes felony convictions in Missoula County for robbery and criminal mischief.

Brandon Eugene Bird

Bird was on probation at the time of the attacks and was living at the Alpha House pre-release center in Billings.

A defense attorney argued for a lesser bail of $100,000, saying that the $1 million request by prosecutors was rare even in some murder cases.

But Harada agreed with the prosecution, calling the incident "incredibly disturbing."

Authorities allege Bird had been fired from his job at the restaurant earlier Wednesday and returned shortly before 6 p.m. Bird is accused of demanding money and grabbing two steak knives.

During an ensuing confrontation, five restaurant employees were stabbed or cut before Bird was subdued and arrested.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment; all five victims are expected to recover.