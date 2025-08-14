Beaverhead County Sheriff injured during high-speed chase with 'impaired' driver

Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt was injured while working to apprehend an impaired driver along a stretch of highway just north of Lima.

Wendt responded to a 911 call from a truck driver who was following a dark-colored SUV with Washington license plates that was driving erratically near the Montana/Idaho border early on August 8, 2025.

WATCH THE REPORT:

Beaverhead County Sheriff injured in high-speed chase with impaired driver

"I caught up with the SUV at Dell. Got in behind it, turned my dash camera on. The car was all over the road. Initiated my warning lights and siren and the driver, a female from Washington, did not stop," recalled Wendt.

That triggered a high-speed chase: "We were doing speeds from a hundred – well over a hundred — down to 60 back to 80."

After about 11 miles, he became concerned when he spotted taillights up ahead.

"I did pass her through the rumble strips and halfway into the median. Got back in front of her and then I slowed down. She did bump me a little bit, then she slowed way down, then I was like 'Oh, good, we’re going to stop,' and then here she came full throttle and just rear-ended me," said Wendt.

The impact deployed the SUV driver’s airbags, and the car chase ended.

Wendt says the driver was combative when he tried to remove her from the SUV.

"I was trying to get her out of the truck... it was like I’m kind of, I’m in trouble. She was definitely altered state of mind," says Wendt.

MTN News

Once he removed her from the SUV, the truck driver who initially called 911 stopped and helped get the driver in handcuffs.

"Living down here in Lima, I have no backup. I'm by myself, so you gotta take what help you can get. Really thankful that this trucker stopped."

Wendt says he sustained injuries to his back from the impact of the SUV.

The driver bonded out of jail and the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

"This probably wasn’t the textbook way to get her to stop, but it worked. Everybody’s safe," Wendt concluded.