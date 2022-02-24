Belgrade man sentenced for supplying meth for resale

GREAT FALLS — Arthur Ronald Kane of Belgrade, who admitted supplying methamphetamine to others for resale, was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Kane, 52 years old, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Prosecutors alleged that in late 2020, the Missouri River Drug Task Force observed Kane make several drug transactions.

Kane told investigators that he became a “middle-man” in meth distribution for co-defendant Jared Williams in the winter of 2019 and that he sold meth to two people.

Kane also told investigators that he received meth from another co-defendant, Max Dudley Stilson, and agreed that the three of them worked together to distribute drugs.

Williams was sentenced to eight years in prison for conviction in the case.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stilson, who failed to appear for sentencing after conviction in the case. A third co-defendant, Marty Eugene McDonald, is pending sentencing for conviction in the case.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen presided and sentenced Kane to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force and the Montana Highway Patrol.



