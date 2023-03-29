Watch Now
Big Horn County woman accused of child's murder enters plea

Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 13:10:41-04

HARDIN - Roseen Lincoln pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, March 28 to homicide and tampering with evidence, both felony charges, in Big Horn County District Court in Hardin.

The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Mildred Alexis Old Crow, who was placed in the care of Lincoln, known also as Roseen Lincoln-OldCrow, and her wife Veronica Tierza Dust, in March 2017.

Lincoln appeared by video conference from Rosebud County Detention Facility in Forsyth, reports Four Points Press.

Lincoln was transferred from the Big Horn County Detention Facility on Friday, March 24. Her bail remains at $1 million.

From left to right: Veronica Tierza Dust, Mildred Old Crow & Roseen Lincoln Old Crow

Dust is scheduled to enter her plea on Friday, March 31.

Dust was transferred to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Monday, March 20 where she remains held on a $1 million bail.

