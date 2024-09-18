Matthew Vitek of Bigfork, convicted of killing 56-year-old Tammi Jordan in Ferndale in December 2023, was sentenced on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Bigfork man sentenced for deliberate homicide

Vitek, 49 years, old, was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana State Prison on a deliberate homicide charge.

Vitek originally pleaded not guilty at his hearing in January 2024, but on July 31, he changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.

Video surveillance captured the entire event showing Jordan yelling to the two victims to call the police.

Vitek could be heard saying on the surveillance video "You're all going to die," and he then shot all three victims.

He was also sentenced on Wednesday for two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, each for 100 years, which will run concurrently.



(DECEMBER 19, 2023) Matthew Thomas Vitek, accused of killing one woman and injuring two other people earlier this month in Ferndale, will be in court on Thursday, December 21, 2023, to face several felony charges.

The Lake County Attorney's Office is charging Vitek with one count of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for the shootings that happened on December 10, 2023.

Vitek is accused of shooting and killing 56-year-old Tammi Jordan of Bigfork at a residence on Cayuse Lane in Lake County before shooting and injuring two other people on the property.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds and Vitek firing a gun inside a shop, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Vitek was taken into custody after throwing his gun down while the three victims were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

Jordan later died while the two other victims are still recovering.

“My mom was shot in front of the shop here, and she had drug herself clear behind the house to protect herself from Matt," said Tim Craft. “He was using 45 ACP rounds; he was aiming to kill, and he was trying to kill.”

Craft told MTN News that both his mother and father were trying to help Tammie Jordan when Vitek shot and killed Jordan and turned and shot both of his parents in the chest.

He said Jordan was a tenant at an adjacent home on his family’s property and was one of his mother's best friends.

Craft said Vitek was an ex-boyfriend of Jordan’s and was involved in previous domestic disputes.

Craft said his parents are currently in stable condition at a hospital.

Vitek is expected in Lake County District Court on Thursday where prosecutors will request a $3 million bond.