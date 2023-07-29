Billings girl injured in shooting

BILLINGS — An 11-year-old girl was injured in Billings on Friday, July 28, 2023, when someone shot into a house where she was sleeping.

The same house was targeted again a few hours later.

Billings police said in a social media post the first shooting in the 600 block of South 31st Street was reported at 11:58 p.m. when officers responded to a hospital for a report of a shooting victim being brought in.

A bullet was fired into the back of the house and struck the sleeping girl in the shoulder, police said.

The same house was hit by gunfire at 3:30 a.m. when several rounds were fired at the front of the house.

There were no reported injuries in the second shooting.

Police said a suspect in the second shooting was described as a juvenile white male possibly wearing a ballistic vest and carrying a firearm with a green laser.

No other information has been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)

