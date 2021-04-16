Billings man pleads guilty to murder

A 31-year-old Billings man admitted Thursday he shot and killed another man last summer in the west end Dairy Queen parking lot.

Rahim Calloway entered a plea deal on a charge of deliberate homicide with Yellowstone County prosecutors in district court.

Calloway admitted he shot Christian Henning, 25, multiple times on Aug. 8, 2020, as Henning sat in his car in the parking lot at 3220 Henesta Dr.

Prior to the shooting, the two of them had argued on social media concerning a $100 recording deal.

In exchange for the plea, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said the state will ask for a 60-year sentence to Montana State Prison.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage captured from the scene of the murder show Calloway approaching Henning in a Subaru vehicle in the parking lot, firing several rounds at the car.

Then at one point, he placed the gun through the window and shot Henning one more time.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.