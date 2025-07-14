Billings man pleads not guilty to killing his girlfriend

Anthony Ray Sullivan of Billings, accused of beating his girlfriend to death on July 4, 2025, in the Copper Ridge subdivision pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.

Sullivan is accused of killing 37-year-old Kari Ellen Daily while her 8-year-old daughter was asleep inside the home on Southern Bluffs Lane.

Prosecutors noted Sullivan had been convicted of a misdemeanor partner and family member assault charge in 2014 and a 2012 misdemeanor charge of disorderly, which had stemmed from a domestic-violence arrest.

Police responded to the residence after receiving a call from Daily's parents, who said she wasn't responding to texts or calls and her relationship with Sullivan had become hostile, according to court documents.

Daily's body was found inside a closet under blankets.

The coroner determined the cause of death was "homicidal violence" with neck compression and blunt injuries of the head.

Sullivan was arrested in Fremont County, Wyoming, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Wyoming authorities said Sullivan appeared intoxicated and admitted to killing his girlfriend.

Sullivan, 40 years old, is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence or a witness.

Judge David Carter ordered him held on $500,000 bond with GPS monitoring. He is also not allowed contact with the victim's family.

Sullivan's next court appearance is scheduled for January 6. He will be assigned a public-defense attorney.

