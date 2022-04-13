Billings meth trafficker sentenced in federal court

Anthony Ray Morgan of Billings, who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine, was sentenced in federal court in Billings on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Prosecutors said that in 2019, law enforcement became aware of Morgan’s drug dealing and found a handgun and 15 grams of meth in a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Morgan.

In another traffic stop in September 2021 of a vehicle driven by Morgan, investigators found an ounce of meth, $950 in U.S. currency, and a firearm on his person. Investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found nearly one pound of meth and fentanyl pills.

Officers executed a search warrant on Morgan’s residence and found a handgun that had a laser sight and loaded magazine, U.S. currency concealed in a soft body armor carrier, a rifle, and approximately 3.75 pounds of meth in several plastic bags.

Morgan, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth in October 2021.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced Morgan to nine years and nine months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Western Transnational Organized Crime Task Force and the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.



