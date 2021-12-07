Billings murder victim identified; suspect jailed

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Cynthia Cook, 67 years old, as the woman who was stabbed to death on Saturday, December 4, 20201.

Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Cook died of multiple stab wounds.

Cook was found dead inside her home in the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday after officers arrested a man acting suspiciously in the Heights.

Police said the man, 29-year-old Jonah Dean Bergman, was reported to be trespassing at the Country Inn and Suites after he refused to leave the business.

A short time later, police received another call that Bergman was at a nearby Town Pump. He was found and detained by police while walking on Main Street.

MTN Jonah Dean Bergman

Officers noticed "suspicious circumstances" that led them to conduct a welfare check on Cook at her home, where her body was found.

Police said Bergman and Cook are related, but how they are related has not been released.

Bergman is being held in the Yellowstone County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Yellowstone County County District Court.

