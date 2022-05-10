Billings police investigate armed home invasion

Billings police officers are investigating a home invasion robbery on the city's West End.

Police said that officers responded at 5:09 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Grecian Way.

The incident involved two suspects and one of them pulled a gun on the homeowner, police said.

A juvenile suspect was arrested and the identity of the second suspect is known to officers but remains at large.

