Box Elder teen sentenced in connection with deadly shooting

GREAT FALLS — Shaide Jo Demontiney of Box Elder, who admitted to a firearms crime after fatally shooting a man on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Demontiney, 19 years old, pleaded guilty in June to use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says that on August 16, 2021, tribal police officers responded to a report of a shooting in Box Elder and found a deceased man.

Officers learned that Demontiney had shot the man and driven away.

Demontiney was arrested a short time later when the car she was driving broke down on the highway. She had a .380-caliber handgun and the victim’s cell phone.

Demontiney told investigators that she had been in the car with the victim and had grabbed a handgun from her purse after he offered her money and drugs for sex and touched her inappropriately.

After the victim made another remark, Demontiney shot him in the chest.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Demontiney to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Morris also ordered her to pay $3,474 restitution.



