Bozeman man arrested after reportedly receiving fentanyl in mail

Charles C. Milne-Home of Bozeman was arrested on Monday, March 21, 2022, after a law enforcement investigation into a suspicious mail package was reportedly found to contain fentanyl.

According to charging documents, on Tuesday, March 16, 2022, a US Postal Inspector flagged a suspicious mail package coming from Tempe, Arizona.

A K9 indicated the presence of narcotics within the package and a federal search warrant was granted.

When the inspector opened the package, numerous baggies of white powder were found. The baggies had been vacuum-sealed twice and the weight of the white powder was 29.3g, including package weight.

A detective with the Bozeman Police Department tested the substance which was determined to be fentanyl. The fentanyl was individually packaged into 10 separate jeweler bags, weighing a total of 13g.

Milne-Home, 19 years old, was arrested at the post office after inquiring about the package.

Milne-Home was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, charged with criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute. Milne-Home's next court appearance will be in the next two weeks.



