Bozeman shooting victim not likely to survive

BOZEMAN — A man was shot during an alleged argument with a woman on Sunday, and according to hospital staff, he is not likely to survive.

Marley J. Ndoumy-K of Bozeman, 27 years old, was arrested and at this point has been charged with criminal endangerment.

On Sunday, December 17, the Bozeman Police Detective Division was called to assist with an investigation of the shooting in a residence near 19th Avenue.

According to charging documents, Ndoumy-K and the man had returned from a friend's Christmas party and got into an argument.

When Ndoumy-K was interviewed, she reportedly asked officers how the victim was doing and told them she was terrified and added it was the worst day of her life.

Ndoumy-K denied consent for a search of her residence and cell phone information.

She told the detective that she and her boyfriend had gone to a Christmas party, where both Ndoumy-K and the victim had been drinking. She said the victim was argumentative when they got home and things escalated.

At some point when the pair were in bed, Ndoumy-K told detectives that the man "pulls a gun out and cocks it" but she took the gun out of his hands and put it behind her head, but the man grabbed it and pulled her close and the gun discharged.

Ndoumy-K told officers she attempted to give the victim CPR.

In the charging documents, detectives noted discrepancies in Ndoumy-K's story, and she was unwilling to demonstrate body positioning during the incident.

Detectives and officers were informed at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital that the man would likely die in the next 24-48 hours and officials were looking into harvesting the victim's organs.

The officers and detectives agreed that probable cause existed to charge Ndoumy-K with negligent homicide once the victim dies.

Montana Code sets the crime of Criminal Endangerment. It states a person who knowingly engages in conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another commits the offense of criminal endangerment. In charging documents, officials state: "Based on her statements, she purposely and knowingly obtained a loaded firearm while engaged in an argument with her intoxicated boyfriend."

Ndoumy-K is currently in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center.