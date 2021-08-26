Browning man sentenced for kidnapping and strangling a woman

GREAT FALLS — Nash Devine Angel Ingraham of Browning, who admitted kidnapping a woman and strangling her in two separate assaults in 2020 on the Blackfeet Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday.

Ingraham, 19 years old, pleaded guilty on May 13 to kidnapping and to strangulation of a dating partner, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Prosecutors charged that that on February 10, 2020, the victim, identified as Jane Doe, met with Ingraham in Browning. Doe left Ingraham’s house and went to a friend’s place to sleep.

Ingraham arrived at the friend’s house the next morning, jerked Doe out of bed, forced her out of the house and then force-marched her across Browning, assaulting her along the way.

Ingraham took Doe to his house where he continued to assault her. Law enforcement officers went to Ingraham’s house several times looking for Doe, but the family refused to open the door.

Officers responded to the house a third time, and Doe came out of the house. Officers noted injuries on Doe.

Prosecutors also alleged that Ingraham strangled Doe to near unconsciousness on December 17, 2020, during an assault at a Browning residence, where he had held her for about four days.

Doe later went to a hospital in Browning and reported the assault.

Nash Devine Angel Ingraham

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Ingraham to 11 years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

