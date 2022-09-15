Charges filed in the shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker

After nearly eight months since the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker in Billings, charges have been filed against five people in connection with his death.

Andy Jack Gussing, 16 years old, is facing felony charges of negligent homicide and tampering with evidence, and three misdemeanor charges related to the investigation.

Elley Jane Graham, 16, is facing three felony charges related to obstruction and investigation of the shooting.

The three adults charged in the case are Jerrel Brady, 18; Jesse Myers, 18; and Juel Graham, 36. All are facing obstruction charges.

Parker was shot and killed near Castle Rock Park on January 15. He was among several people in a dark parking lot at the time, and police have said that conflicting witness accounts have contributed to delays in the investigation.

We will update you as we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

