Christopher Foiles sentenced for killing Megan Stedman in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Christopher Foiles, convicted of killing his girlfriend Megan Stedman in the Walmart parking lot in Bozeman in December of 2023, was sentenced on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced Foiles to 60 years in prison without parole eligibility.

Prosecutors say Foiles, a resident of Spokane, killed 34-year-old Stedman and her dog in their RV while parked in the store's lot. In October, Foiles changed his plea to guilty.

Foiles was initially charged with deliberate homicide in Idaho after law enforcement located him with Stedman's body in their RV in Idaho Falls on January 12, 2024.

According to charging documents filed in Gallatin County, Stedman and Foiles were seen entering the Bozeman Walmart on December 14, 2023. After they returned to their RV, Stedman was never seen again.

Foiles allegedly returned to Walmart on December 15 and can be seen in security footage alone, purchasing several items that included cleaning supplies, a hacksaw, duct tape, and 55-gallon contractor bags.

MTN News Chris Foiles, accused of killing Megan Stedman

The affidavit says Foiles again went into Walmart on December 16 and bought more items, including scent killer, bleach, spray paint, and curtains.

Arrest records from the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) that revealed Foiles, arrested in Idaho Falls on January 12, 2024, admitted to police that he murdered Megan Stedman, who had been reported missing from the Bozeman/Livingston area since December 15, 2023.

IFPD officers received a report that a witness spotted the motorhome Bozeman Police had been seeking and identified as being associated with Stedman.

According to the arrest information sheet from IFPD, Montana law enforcement provided information to obtain a search warrant and then began driving to Idaho Falls from Bozeman. In the meantime, IFPD officers set up surveillance on the motorhome.

Foiles exited the motorhome sometime later, according to the arrest sheet. When officers made contact with him, Foiles allegedly said, "I am Chris Foiles, I killed my girlfriend, she is in the RV."

When officers searched the motorhome, they found a woman's body with credit cards in the name of Megan Stedman and a tattoo matching the description of one worn by Stedman.

On February 8, 2024, Foiles allegedly made a phone call from the Bonneville County Jail that was recorded, in which he admitted to killing Stedman in Bozeman.

The affidavit states that Foiles also admitted to killing Stedman's dog, Cali. He also faced a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, along with charges of deliberate homicide, identity theft, tampering with evidence, violating a no-contact order, and obstructing a peace officer.

According to court documents, Foiles admitted to killing her while being questioned by police in Idaho Falls a few weeks later.