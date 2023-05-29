Cody police officer placed on leave after incident at traffic stop

A Cody police officer has been placed under paid administrative leave for conduct related to a January traffic stop by a Cody school, Chief Chuck Baker said in a news release.

Viral body cam footage showed the office, being forceful during a traffic stop with a minor who was driving.

The department launched an internal investigation after receiving a formal complaint from a member of the public about two weeks ago, according to Baker.

Baker did not identify the officer, but a YouTube video by Lackluster, a channel that seeks to "hold public officials accountable," identified him as Officer Blake Stinson.

The city will provide updates on the investigation that it deems appropriate and within Wyoming confidentiality laws, according to Baker.

Baker added in his news release that rumors that charges against the minor were dropped because the officer filed a false report were not true. He said the Park County Attorney's Office dismissed charges for procedural reasons, but they could potentially be refiled at a later date.



