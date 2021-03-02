Darby man charged with deliberate homicide

HAMILTON — Michael Conway of Darby has been charged with deliberate homicide for the shooting death of Peter Vanvallis of Hamilton; Vanvallis was 52 years old.

Conway, 43 years old, is also charged with assault with a weapon.

Police in Hamilton responded Friday just after 10 p.m. after the resident of the home, Brekkan Green, called Ravalli County 911 to report that there had been a gunshot in her house, and she believed the victim was dead.

When police responded to the home on North Sixth Street, they found Vanvallis lying on the floor and Conway gone.

Court documents state Green told detectives that prior to calling 911, she and a friend were in her bedroom when she overheard the Conway and Vanvallis arguing in the living room. Green told detectives she went to the living room briefly but returned to her bedroom.

She told detectives the two were arguing for quite some time and she "suddenly heard a single gunshot," and immediately went to the living room where she saw Conway hunched over pointing the gun at Vanvallis. Conway then left the house.

On Sunday, Conway made arrangements with Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton to be brought to the police department. When he surrendered, he turned over a handgun. During the interview, Conway told detectives he regularly open carries his gun for self-protection.

Conway admitted arguing with the victim and told detectives that Vanvallis pulled a gun on him. Conway told police he pulled his gun from his holster and shot Vanvallis once. According to charging documents, police reported during the search of the home and Vanvallis body, no gun or other weapon was found.

Conway told detectives he left the house because he "thought someone" would call 911. Conway remains in custody in the Ravalli County Detention Center.

