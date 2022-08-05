Deer Lodge man charged for the death of newborn daughter

BUTTE — Blaze Eugene Sievers of Deer Lodge is facing a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.

Sievers, 24 years old, is accused in the death of his 14-day-old infant and remains jailed in Powell County on $500,000 bond, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday, July 31, by the state Department of Family Services that the infant was being treated for an undisclosed injury at the hospital in Deer Lodge.

Sievers was initially charged with felony assault on a minor, the sheriff said.

The baby died on Tuesday evening and Sievers was charged with deliberate homicide the following day.

Sheriff Roselles didn’t release any details about the incident because the case is still being investigated.

Sievers is expected to be arraigned on the assault on a minor and deliberate homicide charge in District Court on August 16.



