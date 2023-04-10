Driver charged with killing a man in Snowbowl parking lot

MISSOULA — A man died after being hit by a vehicle in the Snowbowl parking lot near Missoula on the evening of April 5, 2023.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Andrew Novak said the man was sitting in a camping chair at the back of their car when a truck that was deliberately fishtailing and spinning in the parking lot pinned the pedestrian between both vehicles.

When law enforcement officers arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The driver, identified as Gregg Andrew Hancock, was investigated for a DUI and was served a search warrant for his blood.

In charging documents, Hancock told Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Van Note that he had been drinking and was having fun in the parking lot by spinning circles.

Court documents

Hancock said he saw his friend and decided to "mess with him" by driving toward him.

When Hancock applied the brakes, the vehicle slid into the victim, pinning him to the back of a pickup truck.

Hancock has been charged with vehicular homicide by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter