FBI asks for help identifying casino robbery suspect

HELENA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in identifying a person accused of robbing an East Helena casino.

According to the FBI, the person robbed the Montana Lil's Casino at 100 South Lane Avenue in East Helena at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.

The suspect gambled at the casino prior to the robbery and was seen wearing a dark-colored cowboy hat, a face covering, glasses with no frame, and a dark-colored, red, white, and blue striped polo shirt.

The FBI says the suspect is a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, around 5'6" to 5'9" in height, thin, and white in complexion.

FBI

The person indicated to others he was working as a roofer.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office.