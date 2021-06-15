Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

FBI asks for help identifying casino robbery suspect

items.[0].image.alt
FBI
FBI seeks help to identify East Helena casino robbery suspect
Posted at 7:39 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 21:39:37-04

HELENA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in identifying a person accused of robbing an East Helena casino.

According to the FBI, the person robbed the Montana Lil's Casino at 100 South Lane Avenue in East Helena at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.

The suspect gambled at the casino prior to the robbery and was seen wearing a dark-colored cowboy hat, a face covering, glasses with no frame, and a dark-colored, red, white, and blue striped polo shirt.

The FBI says the suspect is a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, around 5'6" to 5'9" in height, thin, and white in complexion.

East Helena casino robbery suspect

The person indicated to others he was working as a roofer.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!