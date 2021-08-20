Florence woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed her son

MISSOULA — Megan Beard was sentenced on Friday for the death of her ten-year-old son Brecken, who died in a DUI crash in February 2021.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Beard was driving a minivan when she lost control in the curve, crossed the centerline, and drove into oncoming traffic.

Her vehicle collided with a work van and a sedan. Beard's minivan then went off the road and overturned.

Her 10-year old son Brecken died from injuries sustained in the crash, and Beard’s other two children - ages 8 and 6 - sustained minor chest injuries from their seatbelts.

Beard, 34 years old, was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment, and criminal endangerment.

She pleaded guilty to the charges on June 24, admitting she drank alcohol and was too drunk to drive the day of the crash.

Beard supplied a blood sample, where her BAC returned .221, which is nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta sentenced Beard to five years with the Montana Department of Corrections. She was also ordered to serve an additional 168 days for injuries another driver sustained in the crash.

In addition, she must perform 200 hours of community service and pay more than $15,000 in restitution.

Beard's driver's license will be suspended, and she will have driving restrictions if she is released on parole. Beard will not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle with any minor in the car, unless another adult is present.