Four people injured in alleged shooting and stabbing in Helena

HELENA — Police are investigating an alleged shooting and stabbing that happened at the Gold Bar in Downtown Helena on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Last Chance Gulch at around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a stabbing and shooting.

Sarah Hamblock, the owner of the Gold Bar, shared the following information with MTN News:

“Near closing time on December 28, 2023, an argument broke out between two groups of patrons. Bar staff followed standard protocol to separate the groups, ushering one group outside and encouraging the other to stay inside. Unfortunately, the patrons continued their argument outside. The staff called police at this point. The Western and Gold Bar crew are deeply disappointed by these events. We've worked diligently to make the bar a safe place for all and a contributing part of our community.”

Police said four people were injured and taken to a medical facility. The nature and severity of their injuries have not been disclosed.

Captain Randy Ranalli of the Helena Police Department said this was an unusual incident and it is not common for Helena police to respond to a situation with that many people injured at once.

“Quite extensive scene because it started inside and moved outside, so there was a lot going on for the detectives, a lot of evidence. They cleared there around daylight and there’s still more investigation going trying to interview witnesses and other people involved,” said Ranalli.

He continued, “The detectives are definitely working, following up on information they’re receiving. People are injured so they’re waiting to talk to those people involved—some people have not been spoken with yet. Everybody is out trying to help one another, get as much information as we can and move the investigation forward.”

If you were there before officers arrived, or know anything that may help with the investigation, you are asked to call Dispatch at 406-457-8866 and ask to talk with a supervisor with the Helena Police Department.

