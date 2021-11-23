FWP investigating after a moose was illegally shot east of Monarch

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are asking for help from anyone with information about a moose which was illegally shot last week in the Little Belt Mountains.

The moose was reported to FWP last Friday, and wardens believe the adult cow was shot and abandoned along Hughesville Road about two miles east of Monarch sometime between the morning of Thursday, November 18, and the afternoon of Friday November 19.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT.

MTN

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

From the FWP website :

Poachers are criminals who kill for the thrill of killing, to lash out at wildlife laws, and, increasingly, for profit. Montana game wardens are seeing and successfully combating an increase in the number of organized operations where several people kill scores of animals, often with fraudulently obtained licenses and permits. Poachers are not down-on-their-luck people trying to feed their families. They are from all walks of life and avocations, and all parts of the country and the world. They kill fish and wildlife any way, any time, and any place they can, sometimes opportunistically and sometimes through very sophisticated means.

Anyone with information can also contact Great Falls Game Warden Trenten Farmer at 406-781-7346.