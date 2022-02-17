Great Falls community can now view crime-mapping website

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is now using crime-mapping website that displays the types of crimes that may be occurring in your neighborhood.

Great Falls community members can use the online software to see the types of crimes that officers responded to, as well as when and where they occurred.

The map includes icons highlighting types of crime reports, such as assault, burglary, DUI, theft, and vandalism.

This software will also help allow the public to run reports for specific areas and track crime records in Great Falls.

John Schaffer, captain of Patrol Service for GFPD, explained, "All of this information, which is power, is right at your fingertips. Everything that is happening in your neighborhood, everything that is happening in downtown, everything that is happening in any specific geographical area is available to you on crime mapping."

The GFPD hopes community members use the site to more frequently report suspicious activity, create a safer environment, and to have a deeper understanding of what GFPD does to serve and protect.

Click here to visit the site .



