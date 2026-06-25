Great Falls man charged following downtown stabbing

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man has been charged following an alleged stabbing in downtown Great Falls shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Leslie Dean Gross, 46. faces one felony count of assault with a weapon. Prosecutors are requesting that he be held at a $50,000 bond.

According to charging documents, a Cascade County sheriff's deputy spotted a group of people fighting around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday near Central Avenue and 7th Street. A man was found with an apparent stab wound to his upper left chest and was taken to Benefis for treatment.

Later that day, the Central Montana High Risk Unit (HRU) was dispatched to the 400 block of 10th Avenue North to execute two high-risk search warrants, one for property and one for a person.

Investigators say Goss admitted he was involved in the fight but did not admit to the stabbing.

Officers further allege that surveillance video shows Goss fighting with the victim and captured movements they believe are consistent with the stabbing.

