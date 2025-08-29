Great Falls man crashes after leading police on chase in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Seth Leslie of Great Falls, 24 years old, is being held on $75,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for September 12, according to proceedings from his first appearance in District Court.

Police say he led officers on a high-speed chase through downtown Bozeman in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, injuring several people before fleeing on foot.

According to court documents, officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle around 1:56 PM after it left a Main Street gas station. The driver sped away at about 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, running red lights, driving over curbs and sidewalks, and through a busy area with frequent pedestrian traffic.

Video credit - Mark Rupprecht:

Stolen vehicle chase ends in crash on Main St Bozeman (Video)

At the intersection of 11th Avenue and Main Street, the suspect ran a red light and collided with another vehicle.

Police said he then swerved into oncoming lanes, striking two more vehicles and causing disabling damage to three of the four vehicles involved.

Occupants of the other vehicles were taken to Bozeman Health’s emergency room with injuries.

The suspect ran from the crash into the Ashley Furniture store, where officers arrested him in a rear storage area. Police said he was carrying illegal drugs and was driving on a suspended license with a prior criminal history that includes DUI and drug possession.

He is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, eight counts of felony criminal endangerment, fleeing and obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, drug possession, driving with a suspended license (second offense), and DUI (second offense).

(1st REPORT) A stolen vehicle chase through downtown Bozeman ended this afternoon (Wed Aug. 27) in a crash and a foot chase, as reported by police.

Chief Jim Veltkamp said officers were called to assist the Montana Highway Patrol in recovering a stolen vehicle reportedly spotted near Bozeman High School.

Police say the vehicle was seen soon after, and officers initiated a pursuit on Main Street with the driver as the only occupant.

The chase ended near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Main Street, where the vehicle crashed. The driver then ran from the scene.

Officers detained the suspect on the north side of Ashley Furniture, Veltkamp said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

WATCH: Stolen vehicle chase