Great Falls woman admits distributing drugs that led to a man's death

GREAT FALLS — Brandie Rae Fulbright admitted in federal court in Great Falls on Monday, January 31, 2022, to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl that led to the death of another person.

U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release that Fulbright, 40 years old, pleaded guilty to distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

Prosecutors allege that on August 23, 2020, Great Falls police officers were dispatched to a camper trailer where they found a man, identified as John Doe, deceased on a bed.

Co-defendant Kent Fox was at the scene and told officers he was friends with Doe, had last seen Doe two days earlier, and had driven Doe to his camper after seeing him use meth. Fulbright had sent Fox to check on Doe when she hadn’t heard from him, and Fox found Doe deceased.

An investigation found evidence of communications among Fox, Fulbright, and Doe about the use and distribution of various drugs. In an interview with law enforcement officers, Fox admitted to picking up Doe on August 21, 2020, and taking him to his home so that Doe could buy meth from Fulbright.

The court documents state that Doe traded an AR-15 rifle to Fulbright in exchange for some meth and two blue pills. Fulbright then gave the rifle to Fox, and Fox returned Doe to his camper.

Investigators learned that Doe had the meth and two blue pills when he returned home and gave some of the meth to an individual. The individual saw Doe inject himself with meth obtained from Fox and Fulbright and then slump over on his bed.

An autopsy determined that Doe died from an overdose of a combination of meth and fentanyl.

MTN

Fulbright faces a mandatory maximum of 20 years to life in prison, a $1 million fine, and at least three years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and scheduled sentencing for May 5. Fulbright remains in custody.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Starnes is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Great Falls Police Department.