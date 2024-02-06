Hamilton woman charged with attempted homicide

MISSOULA — Montana Jane Wisniewski Getz has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide in the shooting of her estranged husband in Hamilton on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Getz, 34 years old, has been charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of criminal endangerment.

The Ravalli County 911 Center received a call from Getz at 12:07 a.m. on February 4 saying she had been "attacked" by her husband, Corey Howard Longbottom, Sr.

She told the 911 dispatcher she had shot him three times, and that he had jumped out of a second-floor window of their home, according to court documents.

When law enforcement officers were providing medical aid to him, Longbottom yelled "Get me out of here, she's going to come kill me!"

The man told a Ravalli County Sheriff's deputy that he and Getz had been estranged for more than a month, but she had contacted him the day before to try to make things work.

When Longbottom returned home, he said they got into an argument in the upstairs bedroom, at which time Getz locked the door with a padlock so they could not get out.

Longbottom said he was holding their two-year-old son when Getz pointed the gun at him and told him to put the boy down.

Longbottom said he put the child down, at which time Getz shot him in the neck.

The victim told deputies that Getz continued to shoot him, and the victim jumped out of the second-story bedroom window where he ran to a neighbor for help.

During an interview with RCSO detectives, Getz changed her earlier statements, stating she "freaked out" and "panicked" in the moments before the shooting.

She admitted she was now telling the detectives the truth, admitting the victim was actually "not coming at me when I shot him the first time, and then I didn't wanna call 911, because I was hoping, maybe he would just, like die."

Getz is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center.

