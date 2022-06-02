Helena man charged with making school threats

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Judge Mark Piskolich set bail at $750,000 for Logan Pallister, who is accused of making threats against schools.

Pallister, 23 years old, is facing four felony charges following his arrest on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. They include two counts of intimidation, one count of possession of explosives, and one count of possessing a silencer.

According to court documents, police were advised of a possible school threat on the evening of Monday, May 30. An individual contacted the police after Pallister allegedly said that weeks prior he was going to make bombs to use in a school. Pallister allegedly showed the devices, which were said to have looked like propane bottles with fuses, to the individual on Monday which then led the witness to contact law enforcement.

During an interview with police, the witness claimed Pallister had made statements idolizing the Columbine school shooters and told them he would reenact the shooting. Pallister is also accused of threatening to kill the individual if they told anyone about the devices.

During their investigation, police said another witness corroborated that Pallister allegedly made statements about wanting to bomb or shoot up Helena High School.

Court documents also offer new details into what investigators reported finding in their hours-long search of Pallister's car and Ewing Street residence.

The search shut down portions of East Broadway all day Tuesday while members of the Lewis & Clark County and Missoula County explosive ordnance disposal teams secured the scene.

During the search, police found homemade improvised explosive devices, a homemade firearm silencer, and ammunition in the car. An ATF agent examined the silencer and concluded it was functional and had previously been fired.

Additionally, police reported finding materials likely used to make the explosive devices and a number of firearms. Investigators say some of the weapons appeared to have threaded barrels capable of mounting the silencer.

If Pallister is able to post bond and is released pending trial, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and stay at least 1,000 feet away from schools.



