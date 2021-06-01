Helena man charged with rape and kidnapping

HELENA — Faralyn Feather of Helena appeared in court Tuesday on charges that he held a woman captive and raped her.

Feather, 39 years old, made his initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court. He is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, violation of a no-contact order, partner or family member assault, and criminal distribution and possession of dangerous drugs.

According to court documents, a woman told Helena police officers on Saturday that Feather held her in a hotel room for about two days, threatening her to prevent her from leaving.

She said he raped her several times, injected her with drugs, and physically assaulted her. Documents say officers found physical evidence in the room that was consistent with the woman’s claims.

According to court documents, there was a no-contact order between Feather and the woman.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Feather has convictions in Dawson County for burglary, in Lewis & Clark County for strangulation of a partner/family member, and in Yellowstone County for partner/family member assault.

Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich set Feather’s bond at $100,000.