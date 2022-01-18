Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Homicide investigation launched after a man was killed in Kalispell

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in Kalispell
Homicide investigation launched after a man was killed in Kalispell
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 15:32:19-05

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed in Kalispell.

Sheriff Brian Heino says a 42-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday at a residence located at 125 Flathead Drive.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

Detectives are working leads to identify a person or persons of interest, and anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov with any information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader