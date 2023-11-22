Homicide investigation underway in Red Lodge

BILLINGS — The Red Lodge Police Department said on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, that officers are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Red Lodge Police Chief Greg Srock, the homicide occurred at about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Bonner Avenue North.

The police department is being assisted by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

The victim was identified only as a male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Srock said there is no threat to the public, but no other information has been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

