Woman killed in Rosebud County

BILLINGS — Law enforcement officers are investigating the murder of woman on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

According to the Rosebud County Coroner's Office, 42-year old Tanita Killsnight was killed late Sunday night in Lame Deer.

She died from multiple stab and blunt force wounds.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's office says the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating.

No details have yet been released by the BIA.

The Bullis Mortuary site states that a Rosary was recited Thursday afternoon, with a service scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.

