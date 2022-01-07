Watch
Woman killed in Rosebud County

Authorities investigating Lame Deer murder
Tanita Killsnight
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 07, 2022
BILLINGS — Law enforcement officers are investigating the murder of woman on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

According to the Rosebud County Coroner's Office, 42-year old Tanita Killsnight was killed late Sunday night in Lame Deer.

She died from multiple stab and blunt force wounds.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's office says the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating.

No details have yet been released by the BIA.

The Bullis Mortuary site states that a Rosary was recited Thursday afternoon, with a service scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.

We will update you if we get more information.

