Homicide suspect who escaped in Montana has been captured

GREAT FALLS — Chadwick Shane Mobley, the suspect in a homicide in Michigan who escaped custody in Montana on Sunday, July 9, was arrested on Monday, July 10, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said that Mobley was taken into custody at 6:08 p.m. on or near River Road West in Plains.

Mobley had initially been arrested in Lincoln County on June 28, 2023, on charges related to the homicide of Andrea Eilber, who died after being shot in the head in Michigan in 2011.

While being transferred from the Lincoln County jail by a contracted security firm on Sunday, Mobley escaped at the Town Pump in the town of Plains. Mobley was somehow able to remove his handcuffs and ankle shackles and then run away.

The Sanders County Sheriff said on Facebook on Monday evening:

SANDERS COUNTY DEPUTIES and SHERIFF (Sheriff Shawn Fielders, Plains Police Officer Greenen, Deputy Eric Pfleger and Deputy Lanny Hensley) HAVE ARRESTED AND TAKEN CHADWICK SHANE MOBLEY IN TO CUSTODY AS OF 1808 hours on 07/10/2023. HE WAS LOCATED OUT RIVER ROAD WEST IN PLAINS. Special shout to the citizens that saw and made the call and helped watch. Thank you to Plains Police Officer Greenen.

In 2011, Eilber was shot in the head at the home of a relative in Lapeer. Evidence found at the scene was tested for DNA during the immediate investigation, and again in 2022 in a renewed effort that positively identified Mobley, who by then resided in Utah.

Mobley fled his home shortly after questioning by MSP and was apprehended Wednesday, June 28, 2023, by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Montana.

At this point, no details about his arrest have been released. We will update you when we get more information.



