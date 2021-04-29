Hostage released, armed stand-off continues west of Bozeman

(UPDATE, 2:53 p.m.) The woman who was being held hostage has been released and is safe, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect remains barricaded in the Forest Park mobile home park and negotiations are continuing.



(1st REPORT) The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says a hostage situation with an armed suspect is happening now in the Forest Park community just west of Four Corners.

There are dozens of law enforcement officers surrounding the area, and the Sheriff's Office issued a Shelter In Place for all residents in the vicinity of 27901 Norris Road.

Negotiators are communicating with the suspect, and all residents in the immediate area have been evacuated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that "resources from multiple agencies are on scene helping to ensure the safety of all involved. These types of incidents are difficult and fast changing."

At this point, there is no word on what triggered the situation.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.



UPDATE, 2:15 pm: