Hostage situation ends peacefully in Billings

(UPDATE, 10 a.m.) The hostage situation in the Heights ended just before 10 a.m. Police said the hostages were released and were not harmed. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. The suspect's name has not yet been released. Chief St. John said he will conduct a news conference later today to provide information about the incident.



(UPDATE, 9:25 a.m.) A woman in black pants and a blue shirt ran out of home at about 9:20 a.m. Police patted her down. It appears that police in SWAT gear have entered the home.



(UPDATE, 8:40 a.m.) A man who was recently released from prison was holding an 18-year-old woman hostage in a Billings Heights home on Monday morning, according to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

The incident began at around 2:30 a.m. as a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Stillwater Lane. The man originally had two women in the home, including his mother and a younger woman, St. John said.

The suspect let his mother go, but kept the other woman inside. Officers spoke to her on the phone and she is reportedly unharmed.

A barricade has been set up and negotiators are on-scene.

The chief said their goal is to isolate and stabilize the incident and want to make sure everyone gets out safe.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, served time in prison for armed robbery, according to St. John.

Officers has been able to confirm he has a knife in the home and possibly some guns.

The man was staying at his mother’s home, where the hostage situation is taking place. St. John said the relationship between the suspect and hostage is unclear at this time.



(1st REPORT, 8:07 a.m.) Residents are being told by law enforcement to shelter in place as a "police incident" unfolds in the Billings Heights.

Billings police sent out a post on social media that stated: "Active police incident occurring in the 300 block of Stillwater Ln. Please avoid the area."

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says that the alert affects people in the Billings Heights area, specifically Stillwater Lane, Lake Elmo Drive, Wicks Lane, Covert Lane, and Cody Drive.

Billings School District 2 said no schools or students are in danger and schools will operate as normal.

We are working to get details and will update you as we learn more.