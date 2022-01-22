Hungry Horse woman sentenced on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — Kalynn Marie Moskaloff of Hungry Horse, who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Flathead County, was sentenced in federal court this week.

Moskaloff, 25 years old, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.

The government alleged that law enforcement officers learned that Moskaloff was involved in distributing meth in Flathead County.

Several witnesses told law enforcement that they worked with Moskaloff to distribute about two pounds of meth per month for approximately one year between May 2019 and May 2020.

Moskaloff bought two to three pounds of meth at a time from one of the witnesses, who estimated their meth distribution totaled about 24 pounds of the drug. Twenty-four pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 86,976 doses.

On January 21, 2020, a Flathead County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Moskaloff. He located 7.32 grams of methamphetamine and a pistol in the vehicle.

Moskaloff was stopped again in February 2021, driving a Cadillac STS with a revoked license. Moskaloff and a rear-seat passenger fled the vehicle. Two other passengers remained. A search of the vehicle revealed 125 grams of methamphetamine, a Smith & Wesson pistol, two digital scales, a pink notebook that was a suspected drug ledger and six cell phones in a purse on the driver’s floorboard

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy presided over the case and sentenced her to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Kalispell Police Department.