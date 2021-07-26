Inmate escapes from Park County jail and is armed

BILLINGS — Jordon Earl Linde, a 34-year old inmate at the Park County Detention Center in Livingston, has escaped, and is armed and should be considered dangerous.

The Park County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, Linde overpowered a Park County Detention Center officer and took his sidearm and vehicle keys.

He was wearing inmate clothing with black and white stripes. He has possession of a pistol and was last known to be driving a Park County Detention Center minivan.

He was last seen around mile marker 11 on US Highway 89 North.

Park County deputies and officers from surrounding counties and agencies are searching for Linde.

If you see Linde, do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Please call the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050, or call 911.

According to the jail roster, Linde was being held on the following charges:

