Investigation continues after a man was found dead in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

At about 8:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South to investigate "an active disturbance."

At the scene, officers found a deceased male outside a residence with a gunshot wound. The GFPD says the person's identity is not being released at this point.

Patrol officers secured the scene and began to canvas the area for information. Detectives assumed responsibility for the incident and are continuing to investigate.

The GFPD said in a news release on Wednesday evening that based on the location, the reported disturbance, and the fact the incident remained isolated, they believe there is no threat to the public.

2nd Avenue South between 9th Street and 10th Street will remain closed for at least several more hours.

If you have information that may help the investigation, you're asked to call 406-455-8408; visit https://www.p3tips.com ; or send the GFPD a message on their Facebook page . Tipsters may remain anonymous.



Viewer Photo GFPD is working an "incident in progress" (January 5, 2022)

KRTV received the following message at 8:17 a.m. from a person in the area: "There is several emergency vehicles police cars surrounding that street and the street is blocked off, and there is crime scene tape all over."

