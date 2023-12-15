Investigation into bomb threat against Missoula synagogue

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat that was made on Thursday, December 14, 2023, against a synagogue in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports a Missoula synagogue received a threat stating there was a bomb on the premises.

The message was accompanied by a demand for monetary payment, with the designated address for funds traced back to Pennsylvania, a news release states.

The message "conveyed a sense of urgency, stressing the need for immediate financial transactions to prevent the alleged threats from being carried out," Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said.

The Missoula Police Department is currently investigating the threat directed towards the synagogue.

Preliminary assessments indicate there is no evidence to corroborate the existence of an explosive device," Bennett stated.

MPD is working with local, state, and federal officials to trace the origin of these fraudulent messages and identify the individuals responsible for spreading false information.

This happened on the same day that several schools across Montana also received threatening messages - click here.

