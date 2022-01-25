Investigation underway after a woman was found dead in Missoula

MISSOULA — Police in Missoula have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead early Monday.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Lt. Eddie McLean says a man called 911 at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday to report he had been stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of South First Street West and when the man did not answer the door, officers kicked down the door.

Officers found a woman, who McLean says was stabbed several times, in the living room area.

The man was found in a bedroom with several knife wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Investigator were called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

McLean says they determined the incident was confined to that residence and no other parties are involved.

The woman's body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab where an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities have not released the name of either person at this point.