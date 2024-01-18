John Prior will remain Chad Daybell's attorney

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — On Thursday, Judge Steven Boyce denied attorney John Prior's motion to withdraw from Chad Daybell's death penalty case.

In a motion filed last week, Prior listed multiple reasons for wanting to withdraw from the case. One reason is that Chad Daybell is unable to pay Prior for his services, which would leave him uncompensated for his work.

Additionally, Prior says that he is unqualified to argue a death penalty case.

State prosecutors argued that Prior was given the ability to get additional counsel to help him with the case. Prior says he tried to seek additional counsel but he hasn't be able to secure services from anyone.

The State added that Prior was aware of Daybell's financial situation as it was discussed during proceedings in January 2023.

Before denying the motion, Judge Steven Boyce expressed concerns over to allow Prior to leave the case, saying the trial could possibly be delayed by a year or more.

Daybell is facing the death penalty and three first-degree murder charges for the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. His wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was convicted for her involvement in the crimes in 2023 and is currently serving three life sentences while awaiting trial for additional charges in Arizona.