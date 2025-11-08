Jury: shooting death of Danielle Moore was justified

HELENA — After two days of witnesses taking the stand and reviewing evidence, the jury returned their verdict in the coroner’s inquest for the death of Danielle Moore. Moore died after being shot following an altercation at the Lewis & Clark County Courthouse in March 2025.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the jury returned a verdict saying the death was justified, non-criminal, and not a "suicide by cop."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

The jury rules courthouse shooting death was justifiable by law enforcement

Over the two days, the nine-person jury heard from the lead investigator on the case from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as from courthouse staff, judges, and officers involved.

Body camera video from the Helena Police Department showed a rapid response to Moore’s location after the call came in. The total amount of time from when law enforcement began engaging with Moore to when the shots were fired was one minute and 12 seconds.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Corporal Nimmick with the Helena Police Department testified Friday, and his body camera footage was reviewed as evidence.

During that time, officers gave orders to Moore, who was arguing with them.

Helena Corporal Alex Nimmick was heard on the footage asking if anyone had a "40," police code for a weapon that uses less-than-lethal force, like a taser.

Moore continued to be uncompliant with law enforcement before ultimately reaching for the handgun in her back waistband. At that moment, she was shot by four officers. Twenty-seven rounds were fired, and she was shot 16 times.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News DCI lead investigator James Ward shows where all of the bullet entry points were on Danielle Moore's body.

Her gun was not loaded at the time of her death, but a magazine loaded with 15 rounds was found in her van outside the courthouse.

All firearms used in the shooting were taken by DCI, and the officers involved were psychologically evaluated in Missoula.

Emotions were high for those who testified. Officers teared up, recalling the day.

It was also an emotional day for the family of Moore, who sat through the inquest.

Speaking with MTN, they say she had been struggling with significant mental health issues and had been working to get help.

They also said they hope she can be remembered as a good mom and a good person.

VIDEO FROM DAY ONE OF THE INQUEST: