Juvenile arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Roosevelt County

GREAT FALLS — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting in Roosevelt County on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

According to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick, dispatch received a report at about 10:40 a.m. alleging that a student at Brockton High School was planning a school shooting.

The Brockton School District posted on Facebook: "A little while ago, Brockton School received a threatening phone call from an individual. Out of an abundancd of caution, the building has been placed in a lockdown state with all exterior entrances locked. Law enforcement has also been notified. Classes will continue as normal during this time with dismissal taking place as usual with an enhanced security presence."

Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Fort Peck Tribes responded to the school and determined the threat was a hoax, and that no students or staff at the school were in danger.

Several schools in the area were locked down for about an hour as a precaution.

Sheriff Frederick says the call was determined to have originated in a different area. Officers from that jurisdiction investigated and one juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.



