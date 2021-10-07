Juvenile charged for threat at Hellgate High School

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department says that charges have been filed in youth court in connection with the l ockdown at Hellgate High School on September 2.

At the time, Hellgate received a credible threat toward the school involving a firearm.

The school immediately went into lockdown, with a strong law enforcement presence surrounding the school.

It was determined following an MPD investigation that a firearm was not directly involved in the incident and only the threat of one was.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said since the case involves a juvenile — and is being filed in Missoula Youth Court — they can not release any of the details regarding the juvenile.