Juvenile injured in shooting on Billings Rimrocks

Billings Police
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 05, 2021
BILLINGS — A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being injured in a shooting on the Billings Rimrocks at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, according to Billings Police Sgt. Peterson.

The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The person's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not identified a suspect, but there is no danger to the public, according to police.

