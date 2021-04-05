Juvenile injured in shooting on Billings Rimrocks

BILLINGS — A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being injured in a shooting on the Billings Rimrocks at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, according to Billings Police Sgt. Peterson.
The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
The person's injuries are not life-threatening.
Police have not identified a suspect, but there is no danger to the public, according to police.
